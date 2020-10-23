Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1BrechinBrechin City0

Elgin City v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9Hester
  • 10Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Mailer
  • 14Peters
  • 15McHardy
  • 16MacBeath
  • 17Sopel
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Jamieson
  • 20Loveland
  • 21Kelly

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2McIntoshSubstituted forReekieat 27'minutes
  • 5Bollan
  • 6Page
  • 3McKay
  • 18Todd
  • 8Inglis
  • 16Barron
  • 11Cusick
  • 9Currie
  • 20Paton

Substitutes

  • 4Brown
  • 10Scott
  • 12Reekie
  • 14Luissint
  • 15Jordan
  • 17Makovora
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Nawrocki
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory Currie (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Paton (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Reekie.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Scott Reekie replaces Sean McIntosh because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Todd (Brechin City).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 1, Brechin City 0. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

  18. Post update

    Scott Cusick (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City).

  20. Post update

    Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories