Scottish League Two
Queen's ParkQueen's Park2AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Grant
  • 3Robson
  • 12Lyon
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Galt
  • 7Longridge
  • 20Baynham
  • 9McHugh

Substitutes

  • 6Morrison
  • 8Slater
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Biggar
  • 19Quitongo
  • 32Bell

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 7Lynas
  • 2Fagan
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Ecrepont
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 8WilsonBooked at 45mins
  • 4Glover
  • 10Allan
  • 9Aitken
  • 11Doherty

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Skeoch
  • 15Burke
  • 16Leslie
  • 17Henry
  • 18Dolan
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.

  2. Booking

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul Allan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 0. Willam Baynham (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

