Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

First Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 5Grant
- 3Robson
- 12Lyon
- 21Gillespie
- 10Galt
- 7Longridge
- 20Baynham
- 9McHugh
Substitutes
- 6Morrison
- 8Slater
- 11MacLean
- 14Paterson
- 15Biggar
- 19Quitongo
- 32Bell
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 7Lynas
- 2Fagan
- 5Wilson
- 3Ecrepont
- 6Fotheringham
- 8WilsonBooked at 45mins
- 4Glover
- 10Allan
- 9Aitken
- 11Doherty
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Skeoch
- 15Burke
- 16Leslie
- 17Henry
- 18Dolan
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul Allan.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 0. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 0. Willam Baynham (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Robson.
Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).
Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.