Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1StranraerStranraer1

Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Pettigrew
  • 2Hunter
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Clark
  • 11Flanagan
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Splaine
  • 7PurdueSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
  • 9Wright
  • 10Anderson

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Watson
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Currie
  • 17Docherty
  • 18Smith
  • 19Emerson

Stranraer

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 18Devitt
  • 3Burns
  • 10Stirling
  • 6McManus
  • 8GallagherBooked at 27mins
  • 17Paton
  • 9DuffySubstituted forCumminsat 32'minutes
  • 19Orr

Substitutes

  • 4Cummins
  • 16McIntyre
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 23Walker
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Stranraer 1. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Maxwell Wright.

  2. Post update

    Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Louis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).

  7. Post update

    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith replaces Jack Purdue because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Cummins replaces Darryl Duffy.

  16. Dismissal

    Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) is shown the red card.

  17. Post update

    Jack Purdue (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Splaine (Annan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

