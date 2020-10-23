Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Stranraer 1. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Maxwell Wright.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Pettigrew
- 2Hunter
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Clark
- 11Flanagan
- 4Moxon
- 8Splaine
- 7PurdueSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
- 9Wright
- 10Anderson
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Watson
- 15Fleming
- 16Currie
- 17Docherty
- 18Smith
- 19Emerson
Stranraer
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 18Devitt
- 3Burns
- 10Stirling
- 6McManus
- 8GallagherBooked at 27mins
- 17Paton
- 9DuffySubstituted forCumminsat 32'minutes
- 19Orr
Substitutes
- 4Cummins
- 16McIntyre
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 23Walker
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Hunter (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Hand ball by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith replaces Jack Purdue because of an injury.
Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Cummins replaces Darryl Duffy.
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) is shown the red card.
Jack Purdue (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Annan Athletic).
Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.