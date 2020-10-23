Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1SmithBooked at 24mins
- 2Tiffoney
- 19Munro
- 4LittleBooked at 18mins
- 16Yeats
- 7Tapping
- 10Hopkirk
- 6Blair
- 3Brown
- 22Muir
- 11Spence
Substitutes
- 9Grigor
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 17Erskine
- 18Graham
- 20Fairley
- 21Hodge
- 24McQueen
- 25McGuigan
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4McLeanSubstituted forEl-Zubaidiat 7'minutes
- 5McGregor
- 3Banner
- 10Leitch
- 8Wilson
- 6Roberts
- 11Roberts
- 7Ryan
- 9Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Magee
- 14Thomson
- 15Docherty
- 16Heaver
- 17Law
- 18Creaney
- 19B
- 29El-Zubaidi
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).
Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Scott Roberts (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Creag Little.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Creag Little.
Booking
Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Yeats.
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.