Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0StirlingStirling Albion1

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1SmithBooked at 24mins
  • 2Tiffoney
  • 19Munro
  • 4LittleBooked at 18mins
  • 16Yeats
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 6Blair
  • 3Brown
  • 22Muir
  • 11Spence

Substitutes

  • 9Grigor
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 18Graham
  • 20Fairley
  • 21Hodge
  • 24McQueen
  • 25McGuigan

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forEl-Zubaidiat 7'minutes
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Banner
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Roberts
  • 11Roberts
  • 7Ryan
  • 9Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Magee
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Law
  • 18Creaney
  • 19B
  • 29El-Zubaidi
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).

  3. Post update

    Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

  9. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Scott Roberts (Stirling Albion).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Creag Little.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Creag Little.

  18. Booking

    Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Callum Yeats.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories