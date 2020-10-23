Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2ThomsonBooked at 34mins
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 20Newman
- 8Brown
- 4Black
- 16Campbell
- 10Handling
- 9Henderson
- 26De Vita
Substitutes
- 6Laird
- 7McGill
- 11Jardine
- 12Quate
- 15Hamilton
- 17Cunningham
- 18Butterworth
- 19See
- 21Sharp
Cowdenbeath
- 1Whyte
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5BarrBooked at 17mins
- 3Clarke
- 8Hay
- 11Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 7Taylor
- 9CoxBooked at 33mins
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Hamilton
- 15Glass
- 16Owens
- 18Easton
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graham Hay.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Macallan Whyte.
Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dismissal
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the red card.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Post update
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.