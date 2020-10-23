Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2ThomsonBooked at 34mins
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 20Newman
  • 8Brown
  • 4Black
  • 16Campbell
  • 10Handling
  • 9Henderson
  • 26De Vita

Substitutes

  • 6Laird
  • 7McGill
  • 11Jardine
  • 12Quate
  • 15Hamilton
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Butterworth
  • 19See
  • 21Sharp

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Whyte
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5BarrBooked at 17mins
  • 3Clarke
  • 8Hay
  • 11Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 7Taylor
  • 9CoxBooked at 33mins
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Glass
  • 16Owens
  • 18Easton
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graham Hay.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Macallan Whyte.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Dismissal

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the red card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

  11. Post update

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

  19. Post update

    David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Craig Barr.

