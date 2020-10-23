Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers1

Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Rae
  • 2Freeman
  • 32Bailey
  • 4Brown
  • 3Conroy
  • 17Cameron
  • 12McCarthy
  • 8Brown
  • 11CookBooked at 18mins
  • 10Boyd
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 9Layne
  • 16Kesson
  • 18A
  • 19B
  • 21Wilson

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5RossBooked at 17mins
  • 6Strachan
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 11McIntosh
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 10Masson
  • 15Semple
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 13McAllister
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 18Brown
  • 20Graham
  • 21Demus
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bailey (Peterhead).

  3. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  5. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).

  9. Post update

    Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).

  11. Post update

    Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

  13. Post update

    Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lyall Cameron (Peterhead).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22004136
2Falkirk22004136
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Clyde11001013
5East Fife210134-13
6Dumbarton10100001
7Partick Thistle201112-11
8Forfar201101-11
9Montrose200225-30
10Peterhead200203-30
