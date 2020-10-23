Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Rae
- 2Freeman
- 32Bailey
- 4Brown
- 3Conroy
- 17Cameron
- 12McCarthy
- 8Brown
- 11CookBooked at 18mins
- 10Boyd
- 99Lyle
Substitutes
- 9Layne
- 16Kesson
- 18A
- 19B
- 21Wilson
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5RossBooked at 17mins
- 6Strachan
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 11McIntosh
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 10Masson
- 15Semple
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 13McAllister
- 14Livingstone
- 16Ross
- 18Brown
- 20Graham
- 21Demus
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Bailey (Peterhead).
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).
Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead).
Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Foul by Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyall Cameron (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Cove Rangers 1. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.