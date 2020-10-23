Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife2MontroseMontrose1

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 12Swanson
  • 10Smith
  • 15Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Healy
  • 7Dow
  • 9McKenzie
  • 17McConville
  • 18Newton
  • 19Collins
  • 20Mclaughlin
  • 21Hart

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 5Waddell
  • 18Campbell
  • 17Quinn
  • 7Webster
  • 11Milne
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 23Rennie
  • 20Mochrie

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Clark
  • 4Rollo
  • 6McCormick
  • 9Hawke
  • 10McLean
  • 15Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

  3. Post update

    Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 2, Montrose 1. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 2, Montrose 0. Kevin Smith (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Hamilton.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

  8. Post update

    Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 1, Montrose 0. Jack Hamilton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22004136
2Falkirk22004136
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Clyde11001013
5East Fife210134-13
6Dumbarton10100001
7Partick Thistle201112-11
8Forfar201101-11
9Montrose200225-30
10Peterhead200203-30
View full Scottish League One table

