East Fife v Montrose

Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 6Watson
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 12Swanson
- 10Smith
- 15Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Healy
- 7Dow
- 9McKenzie
- 17McConville
- 18Newton
- 19Collins
- 20Mclaughlin
- 21Hart
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 5Waddell
- 18Campbell
- 17Quinn
- 7Webster
- 11Milne
- 22Ballantyne
- 8Watson
- 16Johnston
- 23Rennie
- 20Mochrie
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 2Clark
- 4Rollo
- 6McCormick
- 9Hawke
- 10McLean
- 15Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.
Post update
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Montrose 1. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Johnston.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Montrose 0. Kevin Smith (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Hamilton.
Post update
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Post update
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Montrose 0. Jack Hamilton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Hand ball by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.