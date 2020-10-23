Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Mutch
- 2Mercer
- 5Durnan
- 4Hall
- 3Dixon
- 38Morrison
- 6Miller
- 14Gomis
- 8Alston
- 16Francis
- 10Dowds
Substitutes
- 17Leitch
- 18Sammon
- 19Deveney
- 20Laverty
- 21Telfer
- 23Morrison
- 99Miller
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MacKintosh
- 5Fisher
- 6Meechan
- 3MacKenzie
- 4Irvine
- 11Robertson
- 8ThomasSubstituted forAllanat 27'minutes
- 7HotiBooked at 29mins
- 10Barr
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 12Scally
- 14Allan
- 15Breadner
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Doris
- 18Starrs
- 19Fotheringham
- 20Hill
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).
Post update
John Robertson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jordan Allan replaces Archie Thomas because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Post update
John Robertson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).