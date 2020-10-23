Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk1ForfarForfar Athletic0

Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Mutch
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 38Morrison
  • 6Miller
  • 14Gomis
  • 8Alston
  • 16Francis
  • 10Dowds

Substitutes

  • 17Leitch
  • 18Sammon
  • 19Deveney
  • 20Laverty
  • 21Telfer
  • 23Morrison
  • 99Miller

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MacKintosh
  • 5Fisher
  • 6Meechan
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 4Irvine
  • 11Robertson
  • 8ThomasSubstituted forAllanat 27'minutes
  • 7HotiBooked at 29mins
  • 10Barr
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 12Scally
  • 14Allan
  • 15Breadner
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Doris
  • 18Starrs
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 20Hill
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).

  4. Post update

    John Robertson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bobby Barr (Forfar Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).

  10. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jordan Allan replaces Archie Thomas because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

  18. Post update

    John Robertson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

