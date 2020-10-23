Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 12Wright
  • 22Foster
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Breen
  • 3Penrice
  • 14Gordon
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 6Spittal
  • 9Graham
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Lyons
  • 18Reilly
  • 19Kouider-Aissa
  • 21Niang
  • 27Scullion
  • 28Rodden

Airdrieonians

  • 20Currie
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3McCann
  • 12Sabatini
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8McKay
  • 15Carrick
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Hutton
  • 11Robert
  • 13Ritchie
  • 14Mbayo
  • 16Connell
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 21Stokes
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Airdrieonians 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

  4. Post update

    Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

  6. Post update

    Griffin Sabatini (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Airdrieonians 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shea Gordon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Crighton.

  12. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Max Currie.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Rhys Breen (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22004136
2Falkirk22004136
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Clyde11001013
5East Fife210134-13
6Dumbarton10100001
7Partick Thistle201112-11
8Forfar201101-11
9Montrose200225-30
10Peterhead200203-30
Scottish League One table

