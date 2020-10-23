Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 12Wright
- 22Foster
- 5Brownlie
- 15Breen
- 3Penrice
- 14Gordon
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 6Spittal
- 9Graham
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 7Cardle
- 11Lyons
- 18Reilly
- 19Kouider-Aissa
- 21Niang
- 27Scullion
- 28Rodden
Airdrieonians
- 20Currie
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 3McCann
- 12Sabatini
- 4Kerr
- 7Thomson
- 8McKay
- 15Carrick
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Hutton
- 11Robert
- 13Ritchie
- 14Mbayo
- 16Connell
- 17O'Reilly
- 21Stokes
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Griffin Sabatini (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Airdrieonians 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shea Gordon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Crighton.
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Max Currie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Murray (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Rhys Breen (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.