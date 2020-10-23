Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AyrAyr United0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 2Duffy
  • 27MacKay
  • 18Allardice
  • 12MacGregor
  • 16Harper
  • 77Todorov
  • 7Keatings

Substitutes

  • 19Kennedy
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Fyffe
  • 28Hyde
  • 29Harkness

Ayr

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 4Muirhead
  • 30Baird
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Reading
  • 6Murdoch
  • 18Chalmers
  • 14Smith
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Miller
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 2Houston
  • 15Cameron
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
  • 27Kerr
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sam Roscoe-Byrne.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Daniel MacKay.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sam Roscoe-Byrne (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.

  15. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Smith (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Match report to follow.

