Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 2Duffy
- 27MacKay
- 18Allardice
- 12MacGregor
- 16Harper
- 77Todorov
- 7Keatings
Substitutes
- 19Kennedy
- 21MacKay
- 26Fyffe
- 28Hyde
- 29Harkness
Ayr
- 1Sinisalo
- 4Muirhead
- 30Baird
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Reading
- 6Murdoch
- 18Chalmers
- 14Smith
- 7Moffat
- 8Miller
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 2Houston
- 15Cameron
- 20Hewitt
- 21Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- 27Kerr
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sam Roscoe-Byrne.
Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Daniel MacKay.
Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Roscoe-Byrne (Ayr United).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Miller.
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Bruce Anderson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cammy Smith (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
