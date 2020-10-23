Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee1MortonGreenock Morton0

Dundee v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Ferrie
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 23Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 6Dorrans
  • 11McDaid
  • 17Afolabi
  • 9MullenBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 10McGowan
  • 16Elliott
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Anderson
  • 40Blacklock
  • 41Strachan

Morton

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 14Salkeld
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 18Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11Oliver
  • 15McGuffie
  • 16Strapp
  • 19Colville
  • 21Omar
  • 23MacIver
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ledger.

  4. Post update

    Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Morton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).

  8. Post update

    Kyle Jacobs (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Booking

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  12. Post update

    Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ledger.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Markus Fjørtoft.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Markus Fjørtoft.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Robbie Muirhead.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Top Stories