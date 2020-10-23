Dundee v Greenock Morton

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Ferrie
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 14Ashcroft
- 23Marshall
- 8Byrne
- 26Adam
- 6Dorrans
- 11McDaid
- 17Afolabi
- 9MullenBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 1Hamilton
- 10McGowan
- 16Elliott
- 19Robertson
- 24Anderson
- 40Blacklock
- 41Strachan
Morton
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 4McLean
- 5McGinty
- 3Fjørtoft
- 14Salkeld
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 18Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
Substitutes
- 10Nesbitt
- 11Oliver
- 15McGuffie
- 16Strapp
- 19Colville
- 21Omar
- 23MacIver
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Post update
Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Morton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).
Post update
Kyle Jacobs (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).
Post update
Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Markus Fjørtoft.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Markus Fjørtoft.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Robbie Muirhead.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Match report to follow.