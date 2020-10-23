Queen of the South v Raith Rovers

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4BuchananBooked at 9mins
- 5Obileye
- 2Nortey
- 10Shields
- 6McKee
- 12McCabe
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 16East
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 1Leighfield
- 8Pybus
- 9Goss
- 14Robinson
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 22Camara Sylla
Raith Rovers
- 1MacDonald
- 2TumiltyBooked at 5mins
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 18Tait
- 22RossSubstituted forSpencerat 11'minutes
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 13Spencer
- 14Musonda
- 16Smith
- 17Thomson
- 19Mahady
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 3. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reghan Tumilty.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by William Gibson.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 2. Manny Duku (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Brad Spencer replaces Ethan Ross because of an injury.
Booking
Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
