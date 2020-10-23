Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South1Raith RoversRaith Rovers3

Queen of the South v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4BuchananBooked at 9mins
  • 5Obileye
  • 2Nortey
  • 10Shields
  • 6McKee
  • 12McCabe
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 16East
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 1Leighfield
  • 8Pybus
  • 9Goss
  • 14Robinson
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 22Camara Sylla

Raith Rovers

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2TumiltyBooked at 5mins
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 18Tait
  • 22RossSubstituted forSpencerat 11'minutes
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 13Spencer
  • 14Musonda
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Mahady
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).

  2. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 3. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reghan Tumilty.

  11. Post update

    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Queen of the South).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by William Gibson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Raith Rovers 2. Manny Duku (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Brad Spencer replaces Ethan Ross because of an injury.

  19. Booking

    Gregor Buchanan (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  20. Post update

    Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Top Stories