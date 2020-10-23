Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 31Willison
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 25Lynch
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 23Murray
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 17Connelly
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 5Graham
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Scougall
  • 14Brown
  • 18Malcolm
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Dunfermline

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Whittaker
  • 21Murray
  • 15Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 10McManus
  • 11Dow

Substitutes

  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Turner
  • 14McCann
  • 19Fenton
  • 20Gill
  • 22Mayo
  • 24McInroy
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Reece Willison.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Innes Murray (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Edin Lynch.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match report to follow.

