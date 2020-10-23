Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 31Willison
- 8Robertson
- 2Taggart
- 25Lynch
- 3Dick
- 22Grant
- 23Murray
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 17Connelly
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 5Graham
- 9Buchanan
- 12Scougall
- 14Brown
- 18Malcolm
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Wilson
Dunfermline
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 44Watson
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 16Whittaker
- 21Murray
- 15Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 10McManus
- 11Dow
Substitutes
- 7O'Hara
- 8Turner
- 14McCann
- 19Fenton
- 20Gill
- 22Mayo
- 24McInroy
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Reece Willison.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic).
Innes Murray (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Edin Lynch.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
