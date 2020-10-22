West Ham United v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
West Ham's new signing Said Benrahma is expected to be among the substitutes.
Michail Antonio is available despite being taken off against Tottenham as a precaution, while fellow forward Sebastien Haller is back after a knock.
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for up to six weeks after he suffered a leg injury against Porto.
Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have returned to training but manager Pep Guardiola is unsure if they will be fit enough to play.
Nathan Ake could also return, but Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy remain out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Defeat for West Ham would equal their club record of 10 successive losses against one opponent, set against Arsenal between 2010 to 2015.
- Manchester City have won all five of their away matches in all competitions at the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 22-1, scoring at least four times in each.
- City have scored in 18 consecutive matches against West Ham in all competitions, dating back to November 2012.
West Ham United
- The last time West Ham played Manchester City when they sat above them in the table was in March 2009. The Hammers won that match 1-0.
- They have scored 10 goals in their past three Premier League games. The Hammers haven't scored three or more goals in four consecutive league matches since September 1928.
- David Moyes' side have scored three or more goals in nine different Premier League matches in 2020, the joint most of any side along with Manchester City.
- Moyes has only won more Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Fulham than the 12 he has against Manchester City.
Manchester City
- Manchester City can lose more than one of their opening five league matches of a season for the first time since 2008-09.
- City have lost their last six Premier League away fixtures when they have conceded the opening goal.
- Manager Pep Guardiola has won all nine of his matches against West Ham by an aggregate score of 30-3. It is the joint-best 100% win ratio of his career along with fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth.
- A team managed by the Spaniard has never failed to reach double figures in points after five fixtures of a top-flight campaign in his 11 previous seasons as a boss.
- Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 goals in his past six league starts against West Ham (six goals and five assists). He scored a hat-trick at the London Stadium in City's 5-0 win last season.