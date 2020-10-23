Manchester United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani made just seven league starts for PSG last season

TEAM NEWS

Edinson Cavani is in contention to make his Manchester United debut and a first league appearance since featuring for Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood should be available but Anthony Martial is suspended, while Eric Bailly may miss four weeks with a muscular injury.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns, with Billy Gilmour the only absentee.

Summer signing Hakim Ziyech could make his first start after two substitute appearances.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Like Manchester United, Chelsea's biggest problem this season has been at the back.

I watched them against Southampton last weekend and they just capitulated. It has not been a one-off and Blues boss Frank Lampard is probably thinking 'who the heck do I play there?'.

At least Lampard has goalkeeper Edouard Mendy fit for Saturday because, as good as Chelsea are going forward, they cannot defend.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v legendary Style Council drummer Steve White

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United can win three consecutive top-flight meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965 under Sir Matt Busby.

Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4, L3). It is the Blues' longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League fixtures (18) versus Manchester United than they have lost (17).

Manchester United

Manchester United could lose their opening three home league matches for only the second time in their history and first since 1930, when they finished bottom of the First Division.

United last lost three consecutive league fixtures at Old Trafford in February 1979.

A fifth successive winless Premier League match at home would set a new club record for the competition.

The Red Devils have gained an unsurpassed 13 points from losing positions in 2020.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 20 goals in 18 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 and setting up nine. It's the best return of any United player since his debut in February.

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his past three games against Chelsea in all competitions, including a brace in this fixture last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won four of his six matches as Manchester United manager against Chelsea (D1, L1).

Chelsea