Fulham v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Fulham are unlikely to risk playing Harrison Reed, who only recently returned to training after a month out with a knee injury.
Terence Kongolo could make his debut but Josh Onomah has been left out of Fulham's 25-man Premier League squad because of a knee problem.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will give an update on the fitness of his players on Friday afternoon.
Jordan Ayew continues to self-isolate after a positive coronavirus test.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Fulham have got a point on the board after their draw with Sheffield United last week but it is hard to make a case for them getting anything from this one.
The Cottagers will probably have more of the ball but I don't see them breaking Palace down or keeping the Eagles out at the other end.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Style Council drummer Steve White
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The teams last met in the Premier League in 2018-19, with Palace winning both matches 2-0. The Eagles are looking to win three consecutive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930.
- Palace can also earn consecutive competitive away victories against Fulham for the first time.
Fulham
- They can equal their longest winless run from the beginning of a Premier League campaign - six matches in 2011-12.
- The Cottagers have never lost each of their opening three home league fixtures in a season.
- Fulham's only away victory in their past 24 top-flight games was 1-0 at Bournemouth in April 2019 (D3, L20).
- They are on a record run of 11 consecutive Premier League defeats in London derbies.
- The age difference of 33 years and 65 days between Fulham boss Scott Parker and Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson is the second-biggest gap between two English managers for a Premier League game.
- Parker made seven appearances for England under Hodgson's management, including starting all four matches at Euro 2012.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have lost five of their past six Premier League away matches, failing to score in all five defeats.
- They have also failed to score in six of their last seven away games in all competitions.
- The Eagles have kept two clean sheets in their past 28 Premier League London derbies.
- Roy Hodgson was manager of Fulham from 2007 to 2010. He guided the Cottagers to the 2009-10 Europa League final, which they lost 2-1 after extra time against Atletico Madrid.
- Wilfried Zaha has scored four of Palace's six Premier League goals this season.