Fulham v Crystal Palace

Hodgson's team have kept only two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League London derbies.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are unlikely to risk playing Harrison Reed, who only recently returned to training after a month out with a knee injury.

Terence Kongolo could make his debut but Josh Onomah has been left out external-link of Fulham's 25-man Premier League squad because of a knee problem.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will give an update on the fitness of his players on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Ayew continues to self-isolate after a positive coronavirus test.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have got a point on the board after their draw with Sheffield United last week but it is hard to make a case for them getting anything from this one.

The Cottagers will probably have more of the ball but I don't see them breaking Palace down or keeping the Eagles out at the other end.

Prediction: 0-2

Fulham have missed three of their past six Premier League penalties, as many as the previous 34 they had taken in the competition.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams last met in the Premier League in 2018-19, with Palace winning both matches 2-0. The Eagles are looking to win three consecutive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930.

Palace can also earn consecutive competitive away victories against Fulham for the first time.

Fulham

They can equal their longest winless run from the beginning of a Premier League campaign - six matches in 2011-12.

The Cottagers have never lost each of their opening three home league fixtures in a season.

Fulham's only away victory in their past 24 top-flight games was 1-0 at Bournemouth in April 2019 (D3, L20).

They are on a record run of 11 consecutive Premier League defeats in London derbies.

The age difference of 33 years and 65 days between Fulham boss Scott Parker and Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson is the second-biggest gap between two English managers for a Premier League game.

Parker made seven appearances for England under Hodgson's management, including starting all four matches at Euro 2012.

Crystal Palace