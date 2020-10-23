Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0HibernianHibernian1

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 23Rogers
  • 14Rossi
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 4DikamonaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forFindlayat 39'minutes
  • 18Waters
  • 27Tshibola
  • 8Dicker
  • 6PowerBooked at 40mins
  • 29Burke
  • 11Kabamba
  • 10Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Whitehall
  • 16Doyle
  • 17Findlay
  • 19Pinnock
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 32Brindley

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 14Mallan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 7Magennis
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Doig
  • 33Barnes
  • 43Elder
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  3. Post update

    Ofir Marciano (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stephen Mallan.

  13. Post update

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stuart Findlay replaces Clévid Dikamona.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

