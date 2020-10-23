Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 23Rogers
- 14Rossi
- 5Broadfoot
- 4DikamonaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forFindlayat 39'minutes
- 18Waters
- 27Tshibola
- 8Dicker
- 6PowerBooked at 40mins
- 29Burke
- 11Kabamba
- 10Kiltie
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 7McKenzie
- 9Brophy
- 12Whitehall
- 16Doyle
- 17Findlay
- 19Pinnock
- 21Mulumbu
- 32Brindley
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10Boyle
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 14Mallan
- 15Nisbet
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 7Magennis
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinn
- 24McGregor
- 25Doig
- 33Barnes
- 43Elder
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Ofir Marciano (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Stephen Mallan.
Post update
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stuart Findlay replaces Clévid Dikamona.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Hand ball by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).
Post update
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).