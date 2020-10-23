Motherwell v Ross County

Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Polworth with a headed pass.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1CarsonSubstituted forChapmanat 28'minutes
- 33O'Donnell
- 7O'Hara
- 31Gallagher
- 5McGinley
- 6Campbell
- 15Maguire
- 19Polworth
- 44Cole
- 32Watt
- 99LongBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 8Crawford
- 9White
- 11Hastie
- 24Devine
- 26Cornelius
- 27Johnston
- 28Hussain
- 29Lang
- 34Chapman
Ross County
- 21Doohan
- 17Charles-Cook
- 25Donaldson
- 12Grivosti
- 16Iacovitti
- 43Reid
- 24Paton
- 11Vigurs
- 19Lakin
- 27Stewart
- 7Gardyne
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 3Tremarco
- 8Shaw
- 9Mckay
- 10O'Connor
- 14Hylton
- 18Kelly
- 22Tillson
- 46Williamson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Chris Long tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Booking
Chris Long (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Coll Donaldson (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Chris Long (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Ross County 0. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Nathan McGinley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Tony Watt.
Post update
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).
Post update
Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Reid (Ross County).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Aaron Chapman replaces Trevor Carson because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harrison Paton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Devante Cole.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Declan Gallagher following a corner.
