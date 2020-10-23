St Johnstone v Dundee United

First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 0.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 5Kerr
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 15McNamara
- 13Bryson
- 8Davidson
- 3Tanser
- 7Conway
- 10Wotherspoon
- 14May
Substitutes
- 9Kane
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 18McCann
- 19Rooney
- 22Hendry
- 24Booth
- 26Craig
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 5Connolly
- 12Edwards
- 6Reynolds
- 20Bolton
- 4PowersBooked at 31mins
- 23Harkes
- 17Robson
- 10Clark
- 9McNulty
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7McMullan
- 16King
- 19Mehmet
- 25Fotheringham
- 27Appéré
- 30Neilson
- 36Watson
- 37Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).
Post update
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dillon Powers (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).
Post update
Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Post update
Hand ball by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).
Post update
Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dillon Powers.
Post update
Luke Bolton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.