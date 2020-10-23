Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0Dundee UtdDundee United0

St Johnstone v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 15McNamara
  • 13Bryson
  • 8Davidson
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Conway
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 14May

Substitutes

  • 9Kane
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 18McCann
  • 19Rooney
  • 22Hendry
  • 24Booth
  • 26Craig

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 5Connolly
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Reynolds
  • 20Bolton
  • 4PowersBooked at 31mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 17Robson
  • 10Clark
  • 9McNulty
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7McMullan
  • 16King
  • 19Mehmet
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 27Appéré
  • 30Neilson
  • 36Watson
  • 37Hutchinson
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).

  4. Post update

    Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway following a set piece situation.

  7. Booking

    Dillon Powers (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Craig Conway (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Bryson.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dillon Powers.

  16. Post update

    Luke Bolton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).

  18. Post update

    Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories