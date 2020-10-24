League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 6Medley
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 21O'Connor
  • 20Robertson
  • 17Eccles
  • 9Samuel
  • 15Akinde
  • 10Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 23Woods
  • 26Maghoma

Fleetwood

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 2Edwards
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Andrew
  • 36Matete
  • 6Whelan
  • 23Finley
  • 10Camps
  • 17Madden
  • 20Saunders

Substitutes

  • 7Burns
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Evans
  • 15Coutts
  • 19McKay
  • 21Cairns
  • 32Holgate
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull7601114718
2Ipswich7511146816
3Lincoln City7511125716
4Peterborough7502105515
5Sunderland642071614
6Doncaster6411135813
7Accrington7403910-112
8Portsmouth732296311
9Plymouth7322109111
10Bristol Rovers732289-111
11Charlton631255010
12Gillingham7313910-110
13Wimbledon7223910-18
14Crewe62136517
15Fleetwood72148807
16Northampton7214712-57
17Rochdale7214511-67
18Shrewsbury613245-16
19Swindon7205913-46
20Oxford Utd6204812-46
21Wigan7205511-66
22MK Dons7124811-35
23Blackpool7115612-64
24Burton7115815-74
View full League One table

Top Stories