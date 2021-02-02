Accrington Stanley v Bristol Rovers

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baxter
- 16Barclay
- 3Hughes
- 2Nottingham
- 10Pritchard
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 14Uwakwe
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 4Burgess
- 7Smyth
- 8Russell
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 25Fenlon
- 40Savin
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Day
- 43Williams
- 5Ehmer
- 15Kilgour
- 3Leahy
- 4Grant
- 8Westbrooke
- 14McCormick
- 41Oztumer
- 9Hanlan
- 11Nicholson
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 17Daly
- 20Hargreaves
- 21Ayunga
- 24Tutonda
- 25Harries
- 26Baldwin
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match report to follow.