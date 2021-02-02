League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 16Barclay
  • 3Hughes
  • 2Nottingham
  • 10Pritchard
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Burgess
  • 7Smyth
  • 8Russell
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 25Fenlon
  • 40Savin

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Day
  • 43Williams
  • 5Ehmer
  • 15Kilgour
  • 3Leahy
  • 4Grant
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 14McCormick
  • 41Oztumer
  • 9Hanlan
  • 11Nicholson

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 17Daly
  • 20Hargreaves
  • 21Ayunga
  • 24Tutonda
  • 25Harries
  • 26Baldwin
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
20Northampton2365122038-1823
21Swindon2664163150-1922
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2457122443-1922
24Burton2437142951-2216
