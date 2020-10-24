Millwall v Barnsley

MillwallMillwall15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|6
|5
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|16
|2
|Watford
|7
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|5
|16
|3
|Bristol City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|13
|4
|Bournemouth
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|12
|5
|Swansea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|6
|Millwall
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|7
|Brentford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|8
|Norwich
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|10
|9
|Huddersfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|10
|10
|Stoke
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Middlesbrough
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|12
|Luton
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|9
|13
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|7
|5
|7
|15
|Preston
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|7
|16
|QPR
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|17
|Rotherham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|18
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|19
|Coventry
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|20
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|21
|Derby
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|22
|Barnsley
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|23
|Wycombe
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|-4