Watford v Bournemouth

Goal! Watford 1, Bournemouth 0. Stipe Perica (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
WatfordWatford1BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Goal! Watford 1, Bournemouth 0. Stipe Perica (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
James Garner (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).
Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Garner (Watford).
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|6
|5
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|16
|2
|Watford
|7
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|5
|16
|3
|Bristol City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|13
|4
|Bournemouth
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|12
|5
|Swansea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|6
|Millwall
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|7
|Brentford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|8
|Norwich
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|10
|9
|Huddersfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|10
|10
|Stoke
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Middlesbrough
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|12
|Luton
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|9
|13
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|7
|5
|7
|15
|Preston
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|7
|16
|QPR
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|17
|Rotherham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|18
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|19
|Coventry
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|20
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|21
|Derby
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|22
|Barnsley
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|23
|Wycombe
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|-4