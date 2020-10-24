Championship
WatfordWatford1BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Watford v Bournemouth

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1Foster
  • 27Kabasele
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15Cathcart
  • 3Ngakia
  • 16Garner
  • 14Chalobah
  • 8Cleverley
  • 12Sema
  • 23Sarr
  • 25Perica

Substitutes

  • 6Wilmot
  • 10João Pedro
  • 17Murray
  • 20Quina
  • 26Bachmann
  • 29Capoue
  • 31Sierralta

Bournemouth

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Mepham
  • 3S Cook
  • 5KellyBooked at 2mins
  • 17Stacey
  • 8Lerma
  • 16L Cook
  • 29Billing
  • 21Rico
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld
  • 27King

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 9Solanke
  • 14Surridge
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Riquelme
  • 23Travers
  • 25Simpson
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Bournemouth 0. Stipe Perica (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).

  3. Post update

    Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    James Garner (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).

  9. Booking

    Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Watford).

  13. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories