Yannick Bolasie spent time on loan with Lisbon-based Portuguese side Sporting last term

Everton's Yannick Bolasie had agreed to move on loan to Championship club Middlesbrough on Friday but the deal fell through, the winger has revealed.

The 31-year-old's move was signed but could not be processed in time for Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline.

"Disappointed the deal couldn't get done in time," Bolasie said on Twitter.

"Signed and sent off, waited until 19:00 with real hope. All I want to do is say thank you to Neil Warnock and wish Middlesbrough all the best."

The former Aston Villa and Bristol City man, who joined Everton for £25m from Crystal Palace in 2016, added: "Now my focus is back on Everton and continuing to work hard every day like I have been. If I'm called upon, I'll be ready to do whatever is necessary."

Later asked by a Boro fan if the Teesside club had been to blame for the deal falling through, Bolasie replied: "Nothing like that at all.

"Backroom at Boro have been great and tried to get everything done. We just couldn't make the cut off. Gaffer's vision and belief is why I wanted to come."