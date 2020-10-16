Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain

Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Line-ups
Nîmes
- 30Reynet
- 21Burner
- 5LandreBooked at 12mins
- 26Miguel
- 15Paquiez
- 8DeauxBooked at 6mins
- 18CubasSubstituted forMartinezat 54'minutes
- 12Fomba
- 7Eliasson
- 25RouxSubstituted forAribiat 67'minutes
- 20Ripart
Substitutes
- 3Meling
- 4Martinez
- 11Ahlinvi
- 13Aribi
- 16Lionel Dias
- 27Denkey
- 28Koné
- 29Alakouch
- 33Ludivin Majouga
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 22Diallo
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 27GueyeBooked at 20mins
- 8ParedesSubstituted forHerreraat 11'minutes
- 12RafinhaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDagbaat 58'minutes
- 19Sarabia
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 21Herrera
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 33Kapo
- 34Simons
- 35Rodríguez
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Renaud Ripart.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Deaux with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Renaud Ripart.
Substitution, Nîmes. Karim Aribi replaces Nolan Roux.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moise Kean.
Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Patrick Burner.
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Rafinha.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.