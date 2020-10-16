French Ligue 1
NîmesNîmes0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Nîmes

  • 30Reynet
  • 21Burner
  • 5LandreBooked at 12mins
  • 26Miguel
  • 15Paquiez
  • 8DeauxBooked at 6mins
  • 18CubasSubstituted forMartinezat 54'minutes
  • 12Fomba
  • 7Eliasson
  • 25RouxSubstituted forAribiat 67'minutes
  • 20Ripart

Substitutes

  • 3Meling
  • 4Martinez
  • 11Ahlinvi
  • 13Aribi
  • 16Lionel Dias
  • 27Denkey
  • 28Koné
  • 29Alakouch
  • 33Ludivin Majouga

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 22Diallo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 27GueyeBooked at 20mins
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forHerreraat 11'minutes
  • 12RafinhaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDagbaat 58'minutes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 21Herrera
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 33Kapo
  • 34Simons
  • 35Rodríguez
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNîmesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home5
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  2. Post update

    Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Renaud Ripart.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Nîmes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Deaux with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Renaud Ripart.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Nîmes. Karim Aribi replaces Nolan Roux.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moise Kean.

  11. Post update

    Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Patrick Burner.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Rafinha.

  20. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Friday 16th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG75021331015
2Rennes7430158715
3Lille642092714
4Lens6411106413
5Montpellier6312128410
6Monaco631298110
7Saint-Étienne631287110
8Nice631278-110
9Bordeaux62316249
10Marseille62317709
11Brest63031012-29
12Angers6303714-79
13Nîmes72239818
14Lyon61417527
15Metz62136607
16Nantes612369-35
17Lorient6114913-44
18Strasbourg6105413-93
19Reims6024510-52
20Dijon7025414-102
View full French Ligue 1 table

