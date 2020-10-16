Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Niall Ennis represented England up to Under-19 level

Burton Albion have signed Wolves striker Niall Ennis on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers, scoring six goals in 29 league appearances.

He can not feature against Bristol Rovers on Saturday but could make his debut against Rochdale on Tuesday.

"The main thing I want is to score goals and win games," he told the club website. external-link

