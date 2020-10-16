MK Dons: Stephen Walker joins on loan and Andrew Fisher signs on a free transfer
Last updated on .From the section MK Dons
MK Dons have completed deadline day moves for Middlesbrough forward Stephen Walker on loan and Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on a free transfer.
Walker, 20, returns to the club on a season-long deal, having made seven substitute appearances in the second half of the 2018-19 League Two season.
Fisher, 22, was on loan for the second half of last term but failed to make a first-team appearance.
He started Rovers' EFL Cup first round win against Doncaster this season.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.