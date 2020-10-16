Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Brice Ntambwe make six league starts for Macclesfield in the second half of last season

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Brice Ntambwe and goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe on free transfers.

Both players have agreed one-year contracts, with options for a further season with the Latics.

Ntambwe, 27, began his career at Birmingham City and appeared for Macclesfield in the season half of last term, playing 12 times for the Silkmen.

Oldham say former Rotherham and Havant & Waterlooville keeper Bilboe, 22, will "add competition".

