Micah Obiero: Carlisle United sign Huddersfield Town forward on loan
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed 19-year-old forward Micah Obiero on loan from Huddersfield Town until January.
Obiero has been with the Terriers since the 2016-17 season after joining their academy from Leyton Orient.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club website: "Micah is a forward that Huddersfield have high hopes for.
"You'd probably class him as a wide attacker, but he is comfortable playing anywhere across the front of the pitch or just in behind."
