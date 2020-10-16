Luton Town sign MK Dons' Sam Nombe & Leicester City's Kieran Dewsbury-Hall
Last updated on .From the section Luton
Luton Town have signed MK Dons forward Sam Nombe on a season-long loan deal, with "intent and option" for a permanent transfer.
The 21-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Dons since his debut in 2017, scoring six goals.
The Hatters have also brought in midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a season-long loan deal from Leicester.
Dewsbury-Hall, 22, spent time on loan with Blackpool last season and becomes Luton's seventh signing of the window.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.