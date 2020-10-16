Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Anthony Knockaert came off the bench in Fulham's Championship play-off final win against Brentford in August

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert has joined Nottingham Forest on a loan deal until 7 January.

The Frenchman, 28, will be reunited with his former Brighton manager Chris Hughton at the City Ground.

Knockaert has not made a single appearance in the Premier League this season for Fulham but has started in three Carabao Cup ties.

He has won promotion from the Championship three times with Fulham, Brighton and Leicester City.

Knockaert also joins fellow Fulham team-mate Cyrus Christie at Nottingham Forest after the right-back agreed a season-long loan deal last month.

He made 45 appearances for Fulham in the Championship last season, scoring three times on their way to winning the play-off final against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Forest have also confirmed Steven Reid and Nick Colgan have joined as assistant coaches to Hughton.

Former Blackburn and West Brom midfielder Reid, 39, will combine his role of first-team coach with his ongoing commitments as one of Steve Clarke's assistant coaches with Scotland.

Colgan, 47, joins as goalkeeper coach having most recently worked with Wigan Athletic.

