Odin Bailey scored once in five League Two fixtures while on loan at Forest Green last season

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have re-signed Birmingham City forward Odin Bailey on loan until January.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gloucestershire side but an injury meant he played in only five games before coronavirus saw the season end.

"He'll be coming back to deal with some unfinished business," said Rovers' director of football Rich Hughes.

Bailey has scored once in eight senior appearances for the Championship club.

