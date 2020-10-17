A limited number of spectators attended Irish Premiership matches across the weekend

Northern Ireland Football League chairman Gerard Lawlor has said the political debate around the Irish League is a "very sad, dark day for football".

First Minister Arlene Foster and Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín had conflicting views on the limited attendance of spectators for the opening weekend Irish Premiership.

"What goes on outside of football is outside our control but we will not stick back and be used politically," said Lawlor.

A letter issued to sporting bodies by Minister for Communities Ní Chuilín on Friday evening, just before Coleraine's season-opener against Ballymena United, stated that fans were not permitted to attend under the new Covid-19 regulations.

The First Minister described the banning of spectators as "preposterous" on social media, sparking a political debate from many of the parties at Stormont.

Ní Chuilín then doubled down on her statement on Saturday, telling BBC News NI that fans can "legally" go, but appealed to sporting bodies to close their doors.

Lawlor said that "only this week", the Department for Communities had previously said that closing the grounds amid a rise in Covid-19 cases wasn't "an option".

"I asked the chief executive of NIFL to go to the Department for Communities last week to ask if this was on the horizon, and the answer we got back was no, this wasn't in the equation," he said.

"I'm sombre, tired and disappointed. Why do I volunteer and, like Colin McKendry, give up countless hours a week to help local football and receive this treatment?"

He added that NIFL has requested an "urgent" meeting with the NI Executive to discuss the issues surrounding the Coleraine v Ballymena United game and the attendance of supporters at matches.

Gerard Lawlor says clubs need financial assistance

"If this is the line our government needs to go down, we need financial help for all of our 12 clubs or else else we will come to around Christmas time and a number of those clubs will be out of business. It's that simple," added Lawlor.

"The NIFL board has set out from the start of this pandemic to say we can't put pressure on government ministers and be irresponsible to get people into grounds. That would just be ludicrous

"What we are saying is, if we aren't getting people into grounds the future of the game is at risk.

"We need financial support from Stormont and if that is coming then we can all sit down together and look at the situation."

McKendry was 'astounded'

With spectators already in the ground ahead of the Friday's season opener against Ballymena United, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said he was "taken aback" after hearing about the decision to ban spectators by Stormont from Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

With the remaining fans queuing outside the ground before kick-off, McKendry said Coleraine, after consulting local authorities for guidance, decided to let the spectators with tickets into the Showgrounds for "health and safety" reasons.

"What we did for football was the correct decision. We were in a situation where we already had people in the ground," said McKendry.

"We were at the first game of the new season and we wanted everything to go properly and, to be honest with you, I was astounded.

"Sport should never be politicised, never. Sport is for children and for enjoyment. Unfortunately, last night we were caught up in that."

Former Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree fears clubs could be out of business by Christmas

Former Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree, who now coaches in the youth set up at Stangmore Park, said Lawlor's timeframe for the survival of clubs without assistance is optimistic.

"Gerard talks about getting to Christmas. I think it is a hell of a lot sooner than Christmas for Dunagnnon Swifts," said McAree.

"They run on a week-to-week basis and they need supporters through the turnstiles. They need revenue coming over the bar and they need money coming into the catering facilities.

"We need support financially to support these clubs because they do run the risk of going under."