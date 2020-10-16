Last updated on .From the section League One

Smyth helped Wycombe Wanderers to promotion last season

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth has joined Charlton Athletic on loan from Queen's Park Rangers.

Smyth, 23, spent last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and helped the club secure promotion to the Championship.

The forward becomes Charlton's ninth signing of the summer window.

"I think we've tried to get him in the last three transfer windows. He's quick and full of energy and fits well with the type of football we like to play," said manager Lee Bowyer.

Smyth broke into Irish Premiership side Linfield as a teenager before securing a high-profile move to QPR in 2017.

His loan move to Charlton is the third of his career after spells with Accrington Stanley and Wycombe

He has won two Northern Ireland caps and scored the winning goal three minutes into his debut against South Korea in March 2018.