Dion Sanderson: Sunderland sign Wolves defender on loan

Dion Sanderson
Dion Sanderson helped Cardiff reach the Championship play-offs last season

Sunderland have signed Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan from Wolves, with the defender also agreeing a new two-year deal with the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old can play at right or centre-back and featured 10 times in a loan spell with Cardiff last season.

Sanderson's only Wolves appearance to date came in a Carabao Cup defeat by Aston Villa in October 2019.

"It's a massive club and I hope I can contribute to a successful campaign," he told the Sunderland website.external-link

Wolverhampton-born Sanderson will not be eligible for the Black Cats on Saturday as they go to Swindon in League One.

