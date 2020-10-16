Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Di'Shon Bernard will be eligible for Salford City's League Two fixture at Port Vale on Saturday

Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard has joined League Two Salford City on loan until January.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in United's Europa League encounter with FC Astana last season.

He also played in both United's EFL Trophy games this season, including a 6-0 win at Salford in September.

"I'm really happy to be here, it's a different experience for me, the first time I've been in men's football, and I just want to get going," Bernard said.

