Jake Scrimshaw played for Eastleigh in the National League last season

Walsall have brought in young strikers Jake Scrimshaw and Adan George from Championship sides AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City respectively.

George, 18, has played twice for Blues this season, in the Carabao Cup and a Championship win against Brentford.

Scrimshaw, 20, spent a spell on loan at National League Eastleigh last term.

Walsall are down to two senior strikers - Caolan Lavery and Elijah Adebayo - as Josh Gordon's knee injury will keep him out until at least December.

