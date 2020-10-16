Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Matty Palmer spent last season in League Two with Bradford and Swindon

Wigan have signed Swindon midfielder Matty Palmer on loan until 4 January.

The 25-year-old has only made three appearances for the County Ground side since joining from Rotherham in January.

The former Burton Albion man could make his debut for the Latics against Charlton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wigan have confirmed defender Nathan Cameron, 28, has left the club after the end of his short-term deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.