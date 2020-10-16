Jake Hesketh: Crawley Town sign Southampton midfielder on loan
From the section Crawley
League Two side Crawley Town have signed Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh on loan for the 2020-21 season.
The 24-year-old made his Saints debut in 2014 but has since played just three times for the Premier League club.
Hesketh made 24 appearances on loan at League One Lincoln last season, and has also had stints at MK Dons and Burton.
"I am glad we have Jake on board. He is a very good acquisition and I think he can bring a lot to us," said Crawley head coach John Yems.
