Jake Hesketh has not played for Southampton's first team since September 2016

League Two side Crawley Town have signed Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old made his Saints debut in 2014 but has since played just three times for the Premier League club.

Hesketh made 24 appearances on loan at League One Lincoln last season, and has also had stints at MK Dons and Burton.

"I am glad we have Jake on board. He is a very good acquisition and I think he can bring a lot to us," said Crawley head coach John Yems. external-link

