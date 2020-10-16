Charlie Mulgrew: Fleetwood Town sign Scotland defender on loan from Blackburn Rovers
Fleetwood Town have signed Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.
Mulgrew won five Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic between 2012-16 and has earned 44 caps for his country.
He signed for Rovers in 2017, scoring 14 goals the following season as they bounced back from relegation from the Championship as League One runners-up.
But the 34-year-old played just twice for Blackburn last season, spending half of the campaign on loan at Wigan.
