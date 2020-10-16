Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Charlie Mulgrew’s goal at Doncaster in April 2018 sealed Blackburn’s promotion back to the Championship

Fleetwood Town have signed Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew won five Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic between 2012-16 and has earned 44 caps for his country.

He signed for Rovers in 2017, scoring 14 goals the following season as they bounced back from relegation from the Championship as League One runners-up.

But the 34-year-old played just twice for Blackburn last season, spending half of the campaign on loan at Wigan.

