Ryan Christie missed a penalty in Celtic's 2-1 defeat in the most recent Old Firm game last December

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 17 Oct Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Forward Ryan Christie's chances of playing in Saturday's Old Firm game against Rangers are "very much in the air", says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Christie and Scotland team-mate Kieran Tierney have been self-isolating after being deemed close contacts of Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

It had been expected Christie would be unavailable for the derby - however, Arsenal told Celtic that defender Tierney has been cleared to play against Manchester City this weekend.

Lennon said Celtic have been "pushing hard" to have Christie's quarantine cut short, too.

"We would be very confused and want answers if Kieran is allowed to play and Ryan has been refused," he added.

"I think our supporters would want to know the answers as well."

Christie has been tested twice since leaving the Scotland camp before their recent triple-header and has returned negative results on both occasions.

Lennon confirmed that Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has been attempting to secure a reprieve for the player.

"We have had no clarification. If anything, we have just been met with complete resistance so far," he added.

"Ryan was devastated. He is negative and has been for the last week to 10 days. So we have a fit and able player not being allowed to play, which we find - if Kieran can play - very confusing."

Celtic are already without Israeli defenders Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed because of coronavirus regulations.

And striker Odsonne Edouard has spent the past two weeks in quarantine in France since testing positive while on international duty.

Lennon confirmed the 22-year-old will be assessed later on Friday after only arriving back in Glasgow earlier in the day.

"He has been a bit tired and isolated but we will go through the tests and we will see how he is," he added.