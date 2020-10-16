Last updated on .From the section Man City

Man City and Belgium midfielder De Bruyne won the PFA Player of the Year award in the 2019-20 season

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne will miss Saturday's home Premier League game against Arsenal through injury.

The Belgium midfielder, 29, was substituted in his country's Nations League match against England on Sunday.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said the move was a "precaution", but City boss Pep Guardiola said he is not available for the 17:30 BST kick-off.

"I don't think it is serious, but the next games I think he will be out. We will see," he said.

De Bruyne returned to City after leaving the Belgium squad before their game against Iceland on Wednesday.

City are 14th in the Premier League table with four points from their first three games.

"I never complain about the international break," added former Spain midfielder Guardiola.

"I know how important it is for players. It is an honour and a privilege. Always we want the players to come back fit, with no injuries. Sometimes you can't control it."

There has been better news for Guardiola on the injury front this week, with the return of Sergio Aguero from a long-term knee injury.

The 32-year-old Argentina striker suffered the injury against Burnley on 22 June, missing City's Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League run-in, as well as their opening fixtures this season.

"He's been training for three or four days. He has been training well. I am happy to see him on the pitch after so long. Every team needs a striker," said Guardiola.

Guardiola is yet to make a decision on whether Aguero will feature, but Portugal internationals Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva are both fit for the visit of the Gunners.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is still out after he was injured in City's win at Wolves on 21 September.