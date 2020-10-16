Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Said Benrahma has already scored against Premier League opposition this season, with two goals against Fulham in the Carabao Cup

West Ham United are trying to resolve an issue that has arisen around the £25m transfer of Algeria winger Said Benrahma from Brentford.

Benrahma, 25, had the first part of his medical on Thursday and the Premier League side were confident of completing a deal on Friday.

However, it is understood there has been a complication, though sources have told the BBC they still expect the transfer to go through.

The transfer deadline is at 17:00 BST.

Benrahma scored 17 goals in 43 Championship appearances last season as Brentford reached the play-off final.

It is understood West Ham have agreed to pay £25m up front for the player, plus £5m in add-ons.

The Bees signed Benrahma from French club Nice for less than £3m two years ago.