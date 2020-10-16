Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

If Butland signs for Palace, he will be the sixth England international to play for Hodgson at Selhurst Park - joining Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace are attempting to sign Stoke's England goalkeeper Jack Butland before Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson gave Butland his England debut in 2012.

However, in recent times the 27-year-old's career has nosedived.

Butland was relegated from the Premier League with Stoke in 2018 and, despite a belief he would move on, he has remained with the club in the Championship.

His contract runs to the end of this season. However, as Butland remains one of the club's highest earners, Stoke have been open to a move, particularly as Wales keeper Adam Davies has taken over as their number one.

It was an injury to Wales' Wayne Hennessy during Wednesday's win in Bulgaria - which led to Davies being introduced for his competitive debut - that means Hodgson is looking for goalkeeping cover.