Josh Sims: Doncaster Rovers sign Southampton midfielder on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Southampton midfielder Josh Sims on a three-month loan deal.
The 23-year-old spent time on loan with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls in the USA last season.
The former England Under-20 international could make his debut for Rovers in Saturday's League One match against Portsmouth.
"I've had a look at the squad and the other players they've brought in are impressive," he told the club website.
