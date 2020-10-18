Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema broke the all-time Women's Super League goalscoring record with a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Miedema, 24, has now scored 52 goals in 50 appearances in the WSL and overtakes former Manchester City winger Nikita Parris in the all-time standings.

The 2020 Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year is already the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer with 69 goals in 89 appearances.

England's Manchester City striker Ellen White, 31, could become just the second player to reach half a century of WSL goals after so far netting 48 in 105 games.

BBC Sport looks at the numbers behind Miedema's rise to the top of the charts.

Top 10 all-time goalscorers in the Women's Super League 1) Vivianne Miedema - 52 6) Kim Little - 41 2) Nikita Parris - 49 6) Fara Williams - 41 3) Ellen White - 48 8) Beth Mead - 38 4) Jordan Nobbs - 44 9) Rachel Williams - 37 5) Beth England - 42 10) Eniola Aluko & Toni Duggan - 36

How quickly Miedema scored 50

Miedema has already won three league titles in two countries, holds the record for the most WSL goals in a season (22 in 2018-19) and has appeared in a World Cup final - all at the age of just 24.

And at a rate of 83 minutes-per-goal, Miedema has broken Parris' WSL record in 60 games fewer.

In comparison White, the nearest challenger to Miedema who is currently still playing in the WSL, has a minutes-per-goal ratio of 164.

While 2018-19 was a standout season for Miedema, she finished top scorer for a second successive campaign in 2019-20 and has already started this season in emphatic form.

The Netherlands striker has now netted 10 goals and registered one assist in her opening five WSL games and Arsenal remain unbeaten, sitting two points clear at the top of the table with five wins from five.

She has also scored in each of her past six games in the competition, netting 12 times.

How Miedema scores her goals

What makes Miedema's record even more impressive is that she has reached 50 goals without netting a penalty in the WSL.

Parris scored four to reach 49 while at Manchester City, while White is also yet to score from the spot in the WSL.

Player Appearances Minutes played Goals Assists Minutes-per-goal Vivianne Miedema 50 4294 52 21 83 Nikita Parris 110 8364 49 25 171 Ellen White 105 7872 48 21 164

The majority of Miedema's goals have come from her right foot and she has scored from a header on just four occasions.

Her favourite opponent is Bristol City - she has netted 12 goals against them in total, including six in an 11-1 win back in December 2019.

Of those who make up the all-time top 10 goalscorers in the WSL, Miedema is the youngest at 24 years and 95 days. Her closest rival playing in the competition, White, is already 31.

If Miedema continues to score at the rate she has been doing so in the WSL, she could net 100 goals before making a century of appearances.