Kasey Palmer has scored five goals in 46 appearances for Bristol City

Swansea City have signed Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan for the rest of the season.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper tried to sign Palmer, 23, on loan in the summer of 2019 but he opted for a permanent move to Ashton Gate.

Cooper has finally got his man with the Robins happy to allow ex-England Under-21 international Palmer to move on.

Swansea focused on a deal Palmer after it became clear they could not afford Liverpool's Harry Wilson.

London-born Palmer came through the ranks at Chelsea and had loan spells with Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn and Bristol City, who then paid a reported £3.5m to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Palmer has made a total of 115 senior appearances and has scored 15 goals, but has only featured in the EFL Cup in the early stages of 2020-21.