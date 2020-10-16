Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Fabio Borini scored six goals in 12 appearances for Swansea to help them into the Premier League in 2010-11

Swansea City are in talks over a deal to bring former Liverpool and AC Milan forward Fabio Borini back to the Liberty Stadium.

Borini, 29, is without a club after leaving Verona at the end of last season.

The one-cap Italy international helped Swansea win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell in 2010-11.

Swansea do not have to complete a deal for Borini before Friday's transfer deadline because he is a free agent.

Borini was first brought to Swansea on loan from Chelsea by Brendan Rodgers.

He then played for Roma before joining Rodgers' Liverpool for £10.5m in 2012.

Borini then joined Sunderland on loan before an £8m permanent switch to the Stadium of Light, before a loan move to AC Milan led to a £5m permanent transfer.

Mike Marsh, who is Swansea head coach Steve Cooper's assistant, worked with Borini when he was on the coaching staff at Liverpool.

Swansea are expected to sign Joel Latibeaudiere and Kasey Palmer before Friday's 17:00 BST transfer deadline, while they are also working on a deal for Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning, who can play on the left flank or in midfield.

They will look to add another centre-back if Joe Rodon leaves for Tottenham Hotspur, with Wolves' Ryan Bennett on their radar.