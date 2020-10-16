Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Jayden Reid has yet to start a game in the English Football League

Barrow have signed Birmingham City forward Jayden Reid on loan.

The 19-year-old has agreed to move to the League Two side until January.

The former Manchester United youngster made his first-team debut at St Andrew's in July and went on to make four substitute appearances in the Championship at the end of last season.

Reid moved to Blues in 2019 after a two-year spell at Swansea City and is the 15th player to join Barrow since their promotion.

