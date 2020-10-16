Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Pavel Hapal was named Slovakia manager in October 2018

Slovakia have sacked manager Pavel Hapal just five days after beating the Republic of Ireland in Sunday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Hapal led Slovakia to the final after defeating Stephen Kenny's side on penalties in Bratislava.

Northern Ireland are set to host the decider on 12 November at Windsor Park for a spot at the Euro 2020 finals.

The former Czech Republic striker missed Wednesday's defeat by Israel after testing positive for Covid-19.

Despite the victory over the Republic, Slovakia are winless in their four Nations League matches, with their only point coming against Israel in September.

A loss away to Scotland and a late 3-2 defeat at home to Israel were the final straw for the Slovakian FA, which has dismissed Hapal and his assistant Otto Brunegraf.